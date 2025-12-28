the counter-intuitive!
Quantum Entanglement!
And the disposable people.
11 hrs ago
December 2025
Notes from the great heap!
with short subtitles.
Dec 28, 2025
Vanguards Of Misguidance
returning us to slavery?
Dec 18, 2025
Witches
The Rebel Body and making Trouble!
Dec 1, 2025
November 2025
Word, Sound And Power
"I have my voice and they can't stop my songs"
Nov 16, 2025
The Ladder!
Greed and power as the final enterprise.
Nov 2, 2025
October 2025
The Black Statue Of Liberty
slaves, masters and revolutionary consciousness!
Oct 20, 2025
Life As A Technique?
and the disastrous mission to achieve utopia...
Oct 4, 2025
September 2025
Seven Days
Assassination, revenge, ethnic cleansing and mournful music.
Sep 27, 2025
Everything is changing and I don't know why…
looking at the world like a mirror!
Sep 14, 2025
August 2025
National Identity!
one dialectical and moral standard for all?
Aug 28, 2025
Sugar, Coal, Petro and Post-Petro
Empires of excess energy!
Aug 5, 2025
