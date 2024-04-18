the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

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Peace2051's avatar
Peace2051
Apr 20, 2024

What a sad history, but very well told! Sadly, I believe "stuperfacients" (I love that word) will be in great demand as humanity experiences the Ecological Overshoot Unraveling: https://www.mdpi.com/2673-4060/4/3/32

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
Nov 12

Remember the British "Opium wars". And those who made money from it, went to America and founded the Yale University (look up "Skull&Bones").

Prescott Bush got his part in Brown Brothers Harriman through marriage and became "Skull&Bones".

Taiwan was formed by the British opium trade. Kuo Min Tang was a British proxy. The island of Chinese Taipei was stolen by the British after the English Navy decimated China’s mainland harbors during those opium wars, same with Hong Kong.

Murican oligarchs like Rockerfeller made their money 150 years back both helping the Brits keep China addicted in their 100 years humiliation and Rocks made a mint selling the drugs here. Wasn't even illegal yet. And the Rocks are one of the biggest early champions of US having a CIA for their operations of all kinds ever since.

Air America, the fleet of CIA planes and helicopters were smuggling heroin out of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Burma, Thailand, China and then Afghanistan, when they moved it there, and the US army protected those poppy fields for twenty years, after the Taliban forced a poppy growing ban for one year in the year 2000. I know they shot Gary Webb in the head, but as the son of a top CIA guy, maybe they're not gonna shoot you in the head as well if you tell the truth, which everyone knows by now. They are the drug dealers, and by the way, when drugs were legal, over the counter, heroin in cough syrup, it was much, much better. They made it worse, to make more drug profits, because they, the US government are the drug dealers.

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Don't forget the Operation "Underworld" when the OSS/CIA sided with the mafia for sex/drug/human trafficking:

youtu.be/pCfMbBwdVDQ?t=98

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The CIA-Mafia Legend:

youtube.com/watch?v=78nhCYtgS-4

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CIA loves to put ppl on drugs, look up "ARTICHOKE, MKNAOMI/ULTRA" projects

youtube.com/watch?v=oyxyEQ8sE9c

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