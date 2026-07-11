the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

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Nicole Meyer's avatar
Nicole Meyer
1d

“Today the job is done by IDF operated killer drones, that reproduce the sound of babies and women crying or transmit panic calls in Arabic voices. Testimonies from refugee-camp residents, which were provided to the Euro-Med Monitor team, confirm that the sound of women screaming and babies crying was heard late at night for weeks on. To lure and then to kill.” Does that sound like they premeditated a PTSD response from the people?

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3 replies by The counter-intuitive 🐿️ and others
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1d

I know it does not roll off the tongue was easily as "zionism," but I call it "psychopathism." For the acts and the agenda are surely psychopathic, irrespective of group in power.

Thank You for this!

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