Ethnic depopulation, almost as definition is deliberate and planned violence against civilians and hence a process which most often manifests as terrorism. According to author Thomas Suarez, it is “immaterial” whether terrorism is accomplished through outright annihilation or by expelling the people from their land via pogroms or by expropriating all means of livelihood and production, thus gradually starving them out. Till they are all gone! “Over time Zionist terrorism became Israeli self-defense, and Palestinians attempting to step foot on their own land became infiltrators or terrorists.” (Palestine Hijacked by Thomas Suarez).

The following essay is made of four short stories, centered around Zionist terrorism and Palestinian dispossession. The story maps the Zionist “determination” to ethnically cleanse a land for itself. Events and narratives, sourced from books, independent journalists based in Gaza, secret intelligence reports, newly-declassified military and diplomatic correspondence, propaganda from the past, and worse, the leaders and terrorist’s own records boasting of their successes. Terror plays a specific role within the architecture, that created the ethnic, nationalist, Jewish state to transform Palestine land and the surrounding geographies into one “apartheid settler-state”.

Jews as renewable fuel. Early political Zionists or rather the architects of Zionism, utilized the “Anti-Jewish persecution” as their foundation stone and consequent coming of a “Jewish state” almost akin to the “final solution”. For many Jewish victims, of ethnic cleansing and pogroms that occurred in Europe and Russia over and over again, the idea and offer appeared unquestionably sincere. However, unraveling deep-history makes it very clear, that the driving motivation of the Zionist movement was never about any Jewish safety or dignity, but a ethnically predicated, militarized settler-state. A messianic dream-vision and settler colony, for which “persecuted Jews” were its “renewable fuel”. If that was the case 70 or 80 years ago, a few generations later, that very “Jewish fuel” has empowered demonic, genocidal figures like Itamar Ben G’vir, Israel Kats, Bezalel Smotrich and Benjamin Bibi Nentanyahu, to name just a few.

While the British occupation of the land was part of a “traditional empire” given the strategic location of Palestine, the Zionist occupation and statehood (enabled by the British) sowed the seeds of terror, assassination, sabotage, looting, arson, mass killings, leading up to decades of outright horrific dispossession of Palestinians. A timeline of “dispossession and terrorism” that has brought the world to witness the current “Holocaust of Gaza” now for over 1000 days

The Transfer Prophecy! “Jews ... cannot be as entirely English like the man or woman who is born of English parents ... There is no use disguising this fact. To me it seems impossible to separate religion from nationality in Judaism.” Something Norman Bentwich wrote as early as 1910. As a Zionist advocate and British barrister, Bentwich eventually became the first Attorney General of Palestine in 1929. The dogma or “established opinion” that it was “impossible to separate religion from nationality” transformed into the call-to-action for many Zionists and their advocates throughout the first half of the 20th century, including figures like Theodore Herzl, Chaim Weizmann, Ben Gurion, Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the Rothschild family, Avraham Yair Stern and Moshe Rosenberg. The evolution of Zionist militia and terror-cells, based in occupied Palestine, in the Jewish Mandate as well as parts of Europe “avowed to evict the British authorities from Palestine.” (Lehi, Wikipedia) as well as Arabs, by use of planned violence and widespread sabotage “making the way for unrestricted immigration of Jews”. So much as been documented and written, about the consequences of the “British pledge” or the Balfour Agreement (1917) that is generally viewed as one of the main catalysts of the “Nakba” or the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948, leading up to the scaled dispossession of Palestinians from their land. A historic process that is coeval with the expansion of the Zionist settler-colony of Israel.

The evolution of Zionist messianism, nationalism and terrorism is a complex history. Forces breaking out into three splinter groups, as the Haganah (1920-1948), the Irgun (1931-1950) and the Lehi (Stern Gang) in 1939, manifested way before the “Nakba”. While each faction held differing opinions about Jewish statehood and their brand of nationalism, eventually they all believed that they were “the inheritors of the purest traditions of ancient Israel”. The same vicious ideology and myth, connecting the ancient to the future, would become the foundation stone for the “Herut” (Freedom Party), which evolved into the current ultra-nationalist junta called the Likud Party. The Lehi and Irgun made little distinction between the Allied and the Axis powers, and therefore saw no reason to restrain their terror on the Arabs as well as the British, before, during and after WW2. Is the reason, why certain Zionist leaders made deals with the Fascists in Italy (1937-39) leading up to the short-lived “Jerusalem Agreement” (1940-42).

The deal, signed by the Lehi and Italian Fascists, aimed to not only divert the persecuted Jews towards British occupied Palestine, but also oust the British mandate from the region. Palestinians, numbering about 2 million (1941) were never mentioned, most probably because the Zionists believed that the native population of Palestine, referred to as “the Arabs” would be eventually expelled to the so called “Arabian countries”. Shocking or hilarious, within the Jerusalem Agreement is clause 11, in which Lehi declares that the “Mediterranean is an Italian sea and that only the first party [Italy] has the right to absolute rule over it.” In return, another clause from the same agreement, demands that “after helping Lehi oust the British from Palestine, the Fascists would help Lehi destroy (liquidate) all possible Jewish communities outside of Palestine and transfer their populations to the “Chosen Land” —implicitly with or without their consent.” Yet what was to be done about the hundreds of thousands of Jews running away from Germany, France, Austria, Holland and other parts of Europe? Zionist statesman and future prime minister of Israel, Ben Gurion addressed the matter in a cold and horrendous way, especially at a time when Jews based in various parts of Europe faced total dispossession and annihilation by the Axis powers.

Ben Gurion “openly attacked the attempts” to save Germany’s Jewish children, unless “it was directed to the land of Palestine”. Rather than see all the children escape safely to England and America, he argued that it “was better to let half of them be slaughtered at the hands of the Nazis, in order to get the surviving half to be settlers in the upcoming land of Israel.” (Palestine Hijacked by Thomas Suarez). Late 1938, the British Government decided to “let Jewish children under the age of 17 from Nazi countries enter the United Kingdom” but only for a temporary stay (Kindertransport). Yet Ben Gurion and several leading Zionists preferred the Jews of Europe be sacrificed, rather than letting them flee to England, or further towards North and South America. History is about interpretation and that includes how directives come about. Directives framed by the Zionists that were complicit in the killing of Jews during the WW2 Holocaust, would be applied later to eliminate Israeli troops and citizens, now known as the “Hannibal Directive”. Still decades away from being formalized, the directive is an extreme option to slaughter Jews in the name of Israel’s self-preservation. “This directive allows for any means necessary to be used in order to prevent the capture of an Israeli soldier, even if it means killing the soldier.” (Al Jazeera interview with IDF soldier, October 2023).

“Founding father of Israel” or one of the leading advocates of Zionist terrorism, Ben Gurion wrote an open-letter titled “The Time Factor in Zionism” (1944) as he preempted the fall of Nazi Germany. He called for “a large immigration… the transfer of masses of Jews to Palestine”. Gurion wrote to his British and American patrons — “we must consolidate every one of our existing positions and create bases for future settlements… Every area of land already in our possession must be settled immediately ... we must bring in immigrants from all possible countries, by every means”. And transfer they did, all sorts of Jews — by force, by incentives, under false pretexts, with promises of land and jobs, and via utterly hideous messianic affirmations and yet-to-be-fulfilled biblical prophecies.

Asymmetric Terrorism.

The 1930s to the mid-1960s (including the Nakba) is a period when thousands of acts of Zionist terrorism were orchestrated by the Lehi, Haganah and Irgun. Home-made bombs, mines, machine guns and booby traps were employed to carry out attacks against the Palestinians and the British, and even against certain “non-sympathetic Jews” in Jaffa, Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and across hundreds of locales in Gaza, villages in Golan Heights and the Galilee. Zionist terrorism extended into the poisoning of wells, water bodies, pastures and the robbing or killing of domesticated animals that belonged to Arabs. Destruction of roads, railways, telephone exchanges, granaries, orchards and aqueducts, all add up as “asymmetric terrorism” or a persistent legacy, to dispossess Palestinians by Ben Gurion’s “any means possible”. Something that is still going on, more than half a century later in the West Bank and Southern Lebanon on a daily basis. More than 80% of Gaza is all but debris and ruins. Instead of the Lehi, Haganah and Irgun, local terrorism is now orchestrated by 2nd and 3rd generation Jewish settlers and armed gangs. “A systemic process, deliberately planned by Israel’s future leaders and not an ad-hoc movement of Palestinians, who during the fog of war and fear of genocide, found themselves locked out from their homes forever”. (Ilan Pappé). In his newly-published memoir, Scars and Medals, Mohanad Alsayed recounts his childhood experiences as a refugee, growing up in Tulkarm (occupied West Bank) during and after the First Intifada (1987).

Spectacular irony is felt, between Zionist larceny and their narratives about “poisoned wells”. For example, an excerpt from an article published in The Bulletin (Lehi newspaper) — “In the Middle Ages, many slanderous rumors were spread about Jews, notably that Jews poisoned wells of Christians”. In continuation the writer added “…they had good reason to do so, but couldn’t, because Jews were not a living organism in those days.” Yet inside occupied Palestine, time and again Zionist gangs have actually poisoned wells, bombed civilian water facilities and destroyed aqueducts belonging to Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. Over decades, millions of olive trees belonging to Palestinians and the Lebanese have been burned by Jewish settlers, IDF soldiers and self-styled vigilantes.

Literally bombing their way to displace the native population, whereby not only colonizing new land for future Jewish-only enclosures (Kibbutzims) but also creating an environment of terror and instability, inside Palestinian held territories. Little known are hundreds of attacks and tens of assassinations, carried out by Zionist gangs during the above period. Aimed at the British establishment, spilling over to target train stations, post offices, tax-collection centers, cinemas, hotels cafes, printing presses, even hospitals, clinics, colleges and places of worship (Muslim and Christian). Hundreds of “incidences of Zionist terrorism” are listed in Thomas Suarez’s book ‘Palestine Hijacked’. The Syrian Orphanage (1946), Christian Quarters Hospital (1947), King David Hotel (1946), Deir Yassin (1948), British Army Headquarters in Tel Aviv (1947), The Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Camp (1948), Jerusalem Zoo (1947), Telephone Exchange of Jerusalem (1946) and Haifa Pipelines (1944) to name just a few. Called “horror recordings” that blared through loudspeakers, warning those who remained would suffer the fate of “Deir Yassin Massacres”. Rumors of Haganah and Irgun poisoning of wells and water infrastructures continued well into the 1970s. Today the job is done by IDF operated killer drones, that reproduce the sound of babies and women crying or transmit panic calls in Arabic voices. Testimonies from refugee-camp residents, which were provided to the Euro-Med Monitor team, confirm that the sound of women screaming and babies crying was heard late at night for weeks on. To lure and then to kill.

From a letter by the British Colonial Office (dated 1947) — “Analysis of the explosive devices, home-made bombs, poisonous liquids and booby-traps were in fact to be used in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa aimed at the local Arab population and British personnel. It gave a brief summary “of present-day methods employed by Jewish Terrorists with hundreds of mines and booby traps.” 1944, Lord Moyne, British Deputy Resident Minister of State in Cairo was assassinated by Lehi members, Eliyahu Hakim and Eliyahu Bet-Zuri. British police executed them in 1945. Later in the year, the British began expelling hundreds of arrested Irgun and Lehi members to “detention camps in Africa”. According to Ben-Yehuda Nachman (professor emeritus, Hebrew University of Jerusalem) — “political assassinations by Jews, before and after the Nakba, was a fundamental driver of future Israeli hyper-nationalism… assassinations, as a rhetorical device for justice and the pending prophecy”. Take the example of prime minister of Israel, Yitzhak Rabin who was assassinated in 1997 by Yigal Amir. Controversial and bitterly fought, Amir's trial lasted for months, during which he declared many things, such as “in the spirit of a just cause, and what I have learned as faith and the pending prophecy, I take full responsibility of my actions, in the name of Israel”.

As early as 1946, correspondence between Irgun and Haganah leaders, reveals the blueprint of “Greater Israel”. Yet the Irgun alone would secretly agree with the Jewish Agency to “the principle of partition as a temporary expedient...” only to carry on with the illegal expansion of the settler-colony over decades. As an expansionist project, it would gradually span across both sides of the Atlantic, as documented in great detail in the new book by Ilan Pappé titled ‘Lobbying For Zionism On Both Sides Of The Atlantic’. The Jewish author makes a clear assessment of how Zionism bifurcated, as domestic terrorism, propaganda and censorship and the other part as aggressive international lobbying. “A century of aggressive lobbying by multiple Zionist figures changed the map of the Middle East”.

Pro-Israel lobbies and people, would fund (and convince) British and American policymakers, to ignore Israel’s violation of international law and legal mandates. Worse, grant Israel unprecedented military aid and media coverage, while denying Palestinians the right to self-determination or even the right to exist. Zionists tell us that “opposition to Jews having a Jewish state in their ancestral homeland” is Antisemitism — denying Jewish people's right to self-determination. The hideous Jewish exceptionalism comes across very clearly, and why Zionists deny the same “right to self-determination” for all Palestinians, as well as destroy and erase the very Palestinian “ancestral homeland”.

Without doubt, the rise of Christian Zionism plays a fundamental role in shaping both Israeli and American foreign policy. Is why utterly reckless declarations can be made by American Zionists, such as Mike Huckabee (politician and Baptist minister) and Miriam Adelson (philanthropist) — “It would be fine if they took it all… the plan is part of Israel’s right to self defense…” referring to countries or regions, many of whom happen to be close allies of the United States. “We’re killing all the right people” (Lindsey Graham, November 2023). Parroted again and again as “the unfinished mission to include all the land between the Nile River in Egypt and the Euphrates River in Iraq” (Benjamin Netanyahu). Perhaps the most abhorrent Zionist figure alive, charged with multiple crimes against humanity by the ICC, is now known around the world as a “baby killer” and “Satan-yahu”. Indeed, all 125 ICC member states (except the United States) including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, are required by mandate to “arrest Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, if they enter the state's territory”.

Instead these very nations are empowering Israel’s genocidal regime and better contextualized by Ilan Pappé as “an enterprise or settler-colony, Israel always required money, connections and efficient advocacy on the international front, and it would not arrive as we know it without the unparalleled success it found in Britain, Canada, Germany and United States”. Take a look at the “AIPAC Hall Of Shame” that found 80 members (15%) of the current US Congress have AIPAC as their “all-time top contributor” (verified by OpenSecrets). Figures listed reflect total spending by “all pro-Israel PACs” — 8 Senators, 72 Representatives, 36 Republicans, 44 Democrats, altogether receiving hundreds of millions of dollars every year. “US nation was a nation founded on Judaeo-Christian values” White House Press Secretary (2025). The “values” part can be better summarized with actual numbers, as the “U.S. government has spent $21.7 billion on military aid to Israel” (Cost Of War, Brown University).

1000 days. “Stable childhood is out of reach in Gaza” writes Israa Mashharawi, an independent journalist based in Gaza, recently featured by the Electronic Intifada. Israa’s story is based around her daughter, Aya who is barely 2 years old, and the narrative is simply heartbreaking. Child trauma and the coping mechanisms of the most vulnerable, are perhaps the most disturbing aspects of any genocide, and the Israeli military has shattered all previous limits, of brutality and horror with unprecedented violence and destruction. The children scattered around a “detonator landscape” where the Israeli army’s immoral and inhumane tactics are everyday reality. Causing severe psychological and physical harm to children and adults alike.

Israa wrote — “Ever since Aya was born amid this ongoing genocide, stress and fear have been part of her life. They are not rare or temporary. They are often prevalent, intruding into her life without warning. Aya is barely 2, but she reacts to things in a way that feels too big for her age. In such an environment, even when my child is asleep, she doesn’t fully let go of me – she often holds my arm as if checking that I’m still there... I realized that Aya doesn’t just learn from what I tell her, but she learns from what her body lives through again and again… A sudden roaring sound of a warplane overhead, a dog barking in the street or even a plate falling to the ground and breaking makes Aya freeze for a few seconds and then cry before running toward me…” The story goes on to describe how the mother and child survive on a daily basis, searching for extended family members, food and clean water. “An unwavering struggle for peace, for freedom… will we ever build a future of our own choosing?”.

Since October 2023, nearly 43,000 people in Gaza have life-changing injuries because of the ongoing genocide. According to WHO and UNRWA “one in four with life-changing injuries is a child. Gaza now hosts the largest group of child amputees in modern history”. Given the incredible level of impunity and sanction-to-kill, IDF soldiers have killed more than 2000 medical workers and doctors, more than 200 journalists, since October 2023. “Two healthcare workers killed every day on average during Israel’s genocide in Gaza” (Reliefweb). Since 2023, thousands of Palestinians have been illegally detained, without any due process — imprisoned, tortured, starved, sodomized, raped by dogs and Israeli soldiers. 1000 days of a seemingly unstoppable genocide. Some call it the “Holocaust Of Gaza” with evidence and due insight. In any case, it is not a “war” as framed by the mainstream media, political leaders, even the United Nations, WHO and as seen across botched Wikipedia entries. The Israeli military that considers itself "the most moral army in the world, is actually a record breaker of civilian massacres, shooting children in head and untold war crimes, that it has committed since its inception. “In contrast, to all the populist celebration and liberal rah-rah of “decolonization” as a species we sure have a very long way to go, in terms of achieving any real democracy, let alone the right to self-determination for all.” (Electronic Intifada).

“After over 800 days of displacement, we began a big project of restoring our homes – only to live through another Israeli bombardment. (Khaled Al-Qershali). A new United Nation’s dispatch states — “3000+ cease-fire violations by Israel since the Gaza Peace Treaty was signed in November 2025.”

The use of terror was always deliberate and sustained, part of a historic process. Carried out or supported by leaders back then and now, by those who established the colony (in the past) and now manage the “garrison state” (of the present). We are living the present and the past history of Palestine vicariously. Given all the contradictions and all the violent and non-violent resistance and organization, of the Palestinians, it is Israel’s regime of “Apartheid” that has continuously expropriated off Palestine — now increasingly felt as a country that existed in the past. But let us be very clear, that the current situation is not the result of complex historical circumstances, but the intended, singular goal of Zionism since its beginning. “Israel was born by the wholesale hijacking of Palestine.” (Thomas Suarez). Israel as a state or a settler-colony project, has become an abhorrent violent enclosure, responsible for “the systematic destruction of the Palestinian people” (Francesca Albanese) as well as a “global pathogen”. One that is searching new prospects to colonize, while destroying democracy and human rights, lobbying via governments, media, institutions and cult-figures.

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