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the counter-intuitive!

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Alex Guest's avatar
Alex Guest
May 17, 2024

Hi! First time reader. I can relate to the feelings and ideas here and this was well written.

I am wondering if you have read Gramsci’s work on “the intellectuals.” It seems to me to be aligned with your sense that Intelligentsia are not a distinct social body but continue to function as elements of class society.

On a totally different note I am also interested in your identification of Adorno as an anti-communist. Is that a reference to his position towards the USSR at certain point? I had the impression that he was aligned with Communism but not with the USSR. Curious how you see all that.

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Peace2051
May 7, 2024

Very thought provoking! And your list of oppressed intelligentsia adds further to my reading list that I fear is out of control. That becoming mainstream (the purpose of most educational institutions across the globe?) is actually a radicalization is developed well. As you say in your final paragraph, "bourgeois capitalist democracy and fascist dictatorships are two sides of the same coin, two instruments, of one and the same class," can you speculate how this plays out as the Ecological Overshoot Unraveling challenges existing power structures? Will we recognize when both sides of the coins are used simultaneously in some new form of domination? I'm thinking this is exactly what "managing the Unraveling" looks like, an AI avalanche to mold and control reactions to a crumbling world "to protect the minority of the opulent against the majority" as phrased by founding father James Madison ( https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-10-02-0044 ).

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