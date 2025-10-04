What is the common “factor” underpinning a successful politician, scientist, doctor, engineer, pilot, musician, athlete, architect, soldier, journalist, media specialist, film maker, teacher, chef and a truck driver? Include a thousand other forms of expertise and job profiles? Is it their talent or determination? Only to an extent. The success is underlined by the presence of “technique” — faith in a given “best technique” or a “sum total of techniques”. And without that governing logic, call it a world praxis there can be no veritable success and we cannot achieve anything, in terms of “control” and “favors” that are made possible by technique. Techniques that define the political, scientific, military, social, economic, cultural, educational, virtual and obviously the technical.

Life within current “technological society” has replaced Nature as well as proximity to it, by transforming us and our surroundings into “all-encompassing environment which fills us with utopian hope and awe…