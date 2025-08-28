“The conquest of the earth, which mostly means taking it away from those who have a different complexion or slightly flatter noses than ourselves, is not a pretty thing when you look into it too much. What redeems it, is only the idea. An idea at the back of it; not a sentimental pretense but an idea —something you can set up, and bow down before, and offer a sacrifice to ....” Joseph Conrad, Heart of Darkness.

There are implicit arguments, that have shaped Conrad’s “conquest of the earth”. Arguments and verdicts put forward by people who wanted to civilize the uncivilized, based on many institutions, myths and cannons, that included the religious, the racial, even the anthropological, scientific, political, intellectual and obviously a process within history. This is about the “culture” of conquest. Regardless, of what type of culture we are addressing, the world-praxis which includes the West and the “Rest” is made of stereotypes and myths that frame almost every modern society and nation. The idea and concept of “national culture” was and still is an outcome of “disciplinary traditions” (Edward Said, Culture and Imperialism). Indeed, millions of people if not more, swear by their national culture, gastronomy, sports, festivals, music, mascots, dresses, architecture, independence day, topography etc, etc. “My country” is best known for (fill in the blanks).

Cultures which came about as a process of colonization were eventually evicted if not pushed into the past, by the new dialectics of de-colonization. Yet that is one half of the historic process to be precise. Indeed, a global transition in terms of identity, be it India or Mexico or Algeria or Chile or Canada or China or South Africa, and many more nation states, emerge on the world map during the last 200 years. The general world-wide proliferation of western imperial power (1500CE - 1900CE) followed by the “historical experience” of resistance, against western empires, languages and racial doctrines provides the basis of everyone to achieve “National Identity”. Edward Said explains this “experience” that followed de-colonization and the rise of “National Identity” as “asserting the right to self-identification, however based on the institutional mechanisms, narrative tools, fiction, past myths as well as key colonial traditions… imperial tendencies aimed at the so-called free peoples of decolonized lands”. In order to create “National Identity” the remodeling of the global proletariat’s sense of identity was indisputable, regardless of the subject and “the power to narrate or to block other narratives”.

What then constitutes to your “National Identity” or mine? The grand narratives of emancipation aside for the moment, what makes a Mexican different from an Indian or a Russian or Turkish or French? What inherent myths and false dialectics influence our own “making” as citizens of a given nation? and what cements our devotion to so called endemic or national traditions and identifiers? And what disastrous outcomes and global reorientation do we get from “National Identity”?

How can we define culture? From what I understand as two things foremost. First is the entirety of all “practices” like the arts, and that includes description, communication and representation. These “practices” have a “relative autonomy from the economic, social, and political realms and that often exist in aesthetic forms” (Edward Said). The keystone of the above “practices” as an aim is most often pleasure. We must include the “popular stock” of lore (and fiction) about distant parts of the world and specialized knowledge practiced as “learned disciplines” such as ethnography, historiography, philology, sociology, literary history, anthropology etc etc. “Aesthetic forms” can be simply understood as books, songs, photos, movies, documentaries, events, parades, etc. Second and perhaps more vital to our “National Identity” is culture as “a concept” that has to constantly refine and elevate each society's “reservoir of the best” that has been known, thought and achieved. For example, Niel Armstrong and Carl Lewis are icons of American achievement, while Yuri Gagarin and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky are Russian legends. Rabindranath Tagore will always remain the “first Indian, first non-European as well as the first Asian” to receive the Nobel Prize (1913).

The examples are limitless, yet as a practice and imposition, explained by British poet and theorist Mathew Arnold — “interests and practices that can altogether neutralize, the ravages of a modern, aggressive, mercantile, and brutalizing urban existence within many European nations”. An observation made by Mathew Arnold in 1872, yet as an “imperial culture” and “pacifier” that would proliferate across the de-colonized world, albeit following the earlier imperial mechanisms administered by the “new rulers” of new emerging nationalities and nations. Be it social milestones or individual achievements, over time many aspects of such a “globalized culture” aligned with mobilized aggression, practiced by people within a given nation or the state — leading to what fundamentally differentiates “us” from “them”.

In many cases, what followed as a historic process of “National Identity” or call it worse degrees of xenophobia, racial discrimination and profiling, cultural garrisons, nationalism and the “enemies of open society” (Karl Popper). “Humanist culture” as secular indoctrination, according to Karl Popper, was a European tradition which had carried over from Plato to Hegel to Marx. Or on a lighter note, just imagine the “culture” and “practices” of football hooligans from England or die-hard cricket fans from India and Pakistan. Identity, culture, aggression and combat become synonymous within the given subject, regardless of their nativity, place, game or nation. "Attainable valor via nationality" (Karl Popper).

“Culture” and its corresponding “National Identity” that frames the above reality, also achieves mass mobilization and “call to action”. In many cases it is clearly combative and most often alpha-macho (patriarchy). Yet this story is not going to underpin the narrative with Neo-Nazis of the West or the religious terror-cells based in the East as the torchbearers of “National Identity”. Even within seemingly independent nations with nationalist tendencies there are many “overlapping territories” — the rulers and that of the distant ruled, and in turn each creates many interpretations of “their common history with its own perspective, historical sense, emotions, rituals and traditions. With the passing of time, one side cannot manifest nor distinguish it’s native perspective without the other, the distant and the ruler…” (Culture And Imperialism)

While the cinematic projection of Superman or Rambo are supposed to be about the “restoration of civilization and western democracy” equally ethno-fanatic or “Nativist” are the projections (of emancipation and achievement) by the Chinese, Russians, Indians, Indonesians, Israelis, North & South Koreans, etc. Yet this is not an argument against the Olympics! What actually adds up in a globalized world, in terms of “rigorous moral and intellectual codes” are policies of protecting the “interests” of native-born against those of the immigrants and outsiders. While there can be thousands of practices based around “National Identity” for fun and communal joy, in many cases, the above praxis has steadily deformed into fascism, racism, supremacy and even protectionism. Forces and characters that have effectively destroyed the actual cultural heritage and foundations of the given nations.

Given that the colonial age is long gone, yet “colonial ideology” and “class consciousness” is firmly entrenched in many decolonized nations as well as so called liberal democracies. In his book, The Myth Of The Lazy Native, writer and academic Syed Ali Alatas unpacked the mechanisms and history of British “Orientalism” in Malaysia. The book explains in depth, how the natives of Malaysia as well as those of Dutch East Indies, had to be integrated into colonial capitalism — by “uplifting the native population” to become citizens of the British empire. Syed Ali Alatas provides the direct link between “imperial pacification of potentially rebellious native populations” and the formation of the modern Malaysian identity, following the “political philosophy of colonialism in the Asian setting”. But the native Malaysian or for that matter all the societies of the entire South Asian world were not “lazy” nor were they in any particular need, of “false consciousness” in the form of indoctrination, western education, knowledge formation, regulated and administered by the British and later by the Malaysian ruling class.

Masks Of Conquest (Oxford Press) by Gowri Viswanathan is a deep dive about the making of modern India (and modern Indians) via “colonial institution, practices and the prevailing ideologies of the English… upon newly colonized people of the subcontinent, who yet did not recognize themselves as Indians… the identification and pacification came in the form of administration, education, division of class and economic hierarchies”. There can be no doubts about the racist and supremacist tendencies of British colonizers in India, early on in the words of J. Farish (Interim Governor Of Bombay 1838-40). “The Natives must either be kept down by our power, or better they willingly submit from a conviction that we are more wise, more just, more humane, and more anxious to improve their condition than any other rulers they could possibly have...” Ironic or chilling is the synchronicity of such European understanding, when we read a very similar verdict in Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness as “…. an idea at the back of it; not a sentimental pretense but an idea —something you can set up, and bow down before, and offer a sacrifice to ....”.

Yet Conrad was not a solitary occidental writer who imagined the “darkest corners of Africa exposed by Europeans, as a site of encounter between the savage and the civilized”. The writer happens to be just one precursor of the Western views of the “Third World”. Several novelists as different as Graham Greene, V. S. Naipaul, Alain-Fournier, Salman Rushdie and Robert Stone, even Karl Marx or a famous theoretician of imperialism like Hannah Arendt — all have concurred that imperialism was “doomed by its own pretentious and impossible ambitions” yet they also return to an Eurocentric opinion, that without western civilization the world would most probably return to a state of “barbarism and destruction of secular values and laws”. The same Eurocentric legacy that is carried on by Samuel Huntington, Slavo Žižeck, Jürgen Habermas and various other influential figures of the Left Intelligentsia.

In his book Culture And Imperialism, Edward Said literally rips the mask off our so called “multicultural world” with the intent to show, that Eurocentric and later American understanding of entire humanity is still very much at the foundations of many nations in the Middle-East, Asia, Africa, South America and elsewhere. According to Edward Said, in context of 19th century transformation — “…when most European thinkers celebrated humanity or culture they were principally celebrating ideas and values they ascribed to their own national culture, or to Europe… as distinct from the Orient, Africa, and even the Americas… as if other literature, art, music, crafts and in general societies, had either an inferior or a transcended value”. Whatever “transcended value” imposed by the Europeans aside for the moment, one can better understand the “humanistic” tendencies of a totalitarian culture, in the history of education. To be specific, “British India” (1800-1947) is a remarkable example of how millions of people and especially the ruling class (upper castes) would be subject to “British shaping of character or the development of the aesthetic sense, morals, civic duties, obedience to law and right down to the disciplines of ethical thinking.” (Masks Of Conquest). From this British “development” of India, would emerge various leaders and nationalist icons, who would eventually take up the administration of the nation, once the British left in 1947.

No wonder, even today certain upper class Indians refer slum dwellers, rural folks, the lower castes and nomads of their own country as “natives” and “gawaar” (illiterate) and “verni” (vernacular). Post independence, public schools, colleges and institutions of higher learning in India, follow the same tendency and culture, based on hierarchy and as Antonio Gramsci wrote long back, as “the supremacy of one social group, manifests itself in two ways, firstly as the domination’ and then by intellectual and moral leadership.” Gramsci’s reference to supremacy by the “intellectual and moral” also includes Indian figures like Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi.

The list of “pogroms” to wipe out thousands of Indians is long — the highlights include the Naxalites and communists in Bengal (1969-1971), State Of Emergency (1975), Sikh separatists in Punjab (1980-83) and Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (1982), and achieved by the latter, current prime minister of India, is the genocide of Muslim minorities in Gujarat (2003). The long process of “Special Operations” in the hinterlands of Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh (1980-2020). The background violence of various elite regimes, that have ruled India, also butchered the lower class, tribal and indigenous. Spot on, Antonio Gramsci’s verdict about the vicious “supremacy by the intellectual and moral”.

Modern India’s culture and so called “National Identity” cannot be de-linked from its colonial past and imposition, nor can it be acknowledged as democratic. The “National Identity” has come about as mass mobilization of people with the idea of a “new nation with new opportunity”. Obviously such lofty ideas cannot be actualized without widespread violence, displacement, loss as well as “an active economy of indoctrination orchestrated by upper caste India” (Arundhati Roy, Indian author and activist). Following such a social trajectory, the question of independence, from the British willy nilly is connected to evolution of ultra-conservative nationalism within the same subcontinent. Not much can be said about Pakistan and Bangladesh in terms of “National Identity” that came about as a consequence of disastrous partitions inflicted by the British and ruling elite of the same densely populated subcontinent —one that nests over a billion people, speaking roughly 840 dialects, over 30 official languages, hundreds of thousands of distinct cultural practices and peculiarities.

By no means the “National Identity” of India can be simply framed as part of the “world’s largest democracy” not without recognizing that Indian society is also the world’s “oldest surviving apartheid” (Hindu Caste System). And they wish to bundle all that into one moral code and one “National Identity”? Something that can actualize, at best with a flag or a currency note or police uniform or colonial military insignias.

The image of the vast Arab world created by Western imperialism, remains haunting and strangely attractive and something that is most visible within Hollywood and its myths about Arabs for a very long time now. Samson and Delilah (1949), Lawrence Of Arabia (1962), The Message (1976), Omar Muktar Lion Of The Desert (1981), Live From Baghdad (2002) and even today as Bilal: A New Breed of Hero (2015). The above examples cannot encompass the entirety of “Orientalism” that western thinkers, historians, storytellers and movie makers have practiced as part of the dominant culture, for over 200 years.

Regardless, several Arab scholars have concurred the above as “most often premised upon the subordination and victimization of the native… consequently the need for emancipation of Arabs from their own faith and primitive ways”. Specific to the question of Arab identity, the western logic was imperial while the culture turned humanist, yet both worked in tandem as “the understanding and treatment of the Arab by the West into a set of simple binaries… universal cliches, roles, visuals and even music and costumes” (Jacques Berque). In Franz Fannon’s Black Skin White Masks, one gets a clear blueprint of the “the hierarchy of races” instilled by European colonialism and how such indoctrination evolved into a set of contradictions, that framed the “colonized reality” of the ‘black psyche in a white world’. Was it any different for the Arab? or the Jew? or the Indian? According to Fanon, true decolonization cannot be limited to a national movement, rather the struggle is about a “psychopathology of colonization”. Simply put, how colonized people can frame false identities for themselves based on the education, ethics and aspirations of people who colonized their land (and minds) in the first place. This is absolutely true when we see the emerging leaders of nations like Egypt, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, the island states of the Caribbean and nations in Africa.

The modernization of Egypt by the French and later by the British (1790-1940) offers a great example of laying down the seeds of “National Identity” while excluding or uprooting the erstwhile non-binaries and multi-ethnic complexities. The period when historians, orchestras, composers, singers, musicians, dancers and later photographers, film-makers, architects, and writers from Europe flooded Cairo and Alexandria (early 1800-1970s). “By all means the added benefit of such cultural colonization was also to convince foreign investors with visible evidence, of their capital not just being utilized to subjugate, enslave and imprison the natives, but also to pacify educate, modernize and liberate them”. Culture And Imperialism, (Edward Said).

But of course the natives could not really be made to disappear nor could they all be “converted” into ready subjects of modernity, and in turn they (natives) encroached more and more on the “imperial consciousness”. The evolution of “National Identity” of Arab nations has a direct relationship to the West’s “…earlier wonderful overall aim to eliminate slavery, religious dogma and despotism in the erstwhile Ottoman empire.” (Edward Said). Algerian nationalism's long and bloody resistance against the French occupation is well documented, and is very much a part of the above evolution of “Arab Identity”. Rebellions against European imperialism that had long started throughout the Arab speaking world, in the Kingdom of Hejaz (1916), Egypt (1923), Lebanon (1943), Libya (1951), Tunisia (1952), Iraq (1958), Morocco (1961), United Arab Republic (Old Syria, 1962) and several other regions defined abstractly on maps, that lay on the crossroads of the colonial, tribal and autonomous. “The carpet of European modernization that was rolled out over the Levant, Turkey and Arab world, has caused the displacement of the earlier order… under such an imperial mandate the people of the region will either turn revolutionary or rebellious.” (Sheikh Maher Hammoud, noted Sunni cleric).

Over time, Arab nationalist energy failed to unite and deliver the much touted emancipation, for the common people of this vast decolonized region. By all means the United States and its principal allies continued their “imperial presence” in the Middle East and the Arab speaking world, via hundreds of interventions, many military operations, plus hundreds of oil fields, ports, garrisons, projects known and unknown. Let someone like Donald Rumsfeld unpack the matter as “The Unknown Known (directed by Errol Morris)” — tracking about 40 years of American imperialist action in the Middle East. On the other hand, various Arab nationalist sentiments would step back into “rigorous codes of intellectual and moral behavior that are clearly opposed to the permissiveness associated with the West… such relatively liberal philosophies as multiculturalism, feminism, neoliberalism and hybridity.” (Culture and Imperialism). This occurred in democracies and monarchies alike, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Yemen and even countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran. “National consensus is almost impossible, in terms of true representation… just inside modern Lebanon which includes dozens of groups as the ethnic, religious and identities… but these identities were manufactured, over time, over colonization and recolonization of the land.” Laith Marouf (Lebanese journalist - Free Palestine TV).

To be clear, within the formerly colonized Arab world, these "national identities would converge upon religion as a return" that have produced varieties of religious as well as nationalist fundamentalism — Wahhabism in Saudi Arabia and Qatar (Salafi Revivalist) or how Iran by religious decree limits the number of recognized non-Islamic religions to three - Zoroastrians, Jews and Christians. No less destructive and tragic is the fate of Arab people when their leaders are systematically deposed by western imperialism as well as infighting between sectarian factions. Deposed Arab leaders like Anwar Sadat (1981), Yasser Arafat (2004), Saddam Hussain (2006), Muammar Gaddafi (2011), Hosni El Sayed Mubarak (2020) and recently Bashar al-Assad, can be taken as a record of the tenacious entanglement of nationalism and imaginary valor, leading to assassinations, coups, invasions and long bloody wars. For all the “Arab Identity” or “Pan-Arab Nationalism” they have entirely failed to protect the weakest. The Iraqis, Libyans, Syrians, Kurds, Lebanese and Palestinians — a miserable failure as well as complicity of various Arab regimes in the ongoing genocide and mass starvation in Gaza. In absolute violation of international law and following the same vicious settler colonial interests of Israel, is Jared Kushner, former “Middle East advisor” and Donald Trump’s son-in-law who believes, in converting the genocidal ruins of Gaza into some a “techno-riviera” and “a Malibu in the Middle East”. A “smart city” built on top of a mountain of cadavers, debris of a genocide and prolonged military ruination.

To round off, lets go back to the time of independence, of your nation or mine. Of the Latin Americans or the Arabs or whichever “National Identity” one may use as an identifier. According to Gowri Viswanathan, “the freedom of the colonies was compared to that of a convict; both needed after-care. The nurse was of course his former jailer! Yet that was explicit, about the interest he was upholding, if the granting of independence was essential for the survival of Western civilization, then it should be assumed that it was possible. The general ideology of late colonialism, which did after all recognize “the need to improve native welfare and for the eventual independence” of a given country, but, only after a certain amount of “training, preparation and general oversight”. Once a supposed country is “there” according to the favored ideology, people within the enclosure (of the nation) can “attain national emancipation and identity”. (Masks Of Conquest, Gowri Viswanathan). To put it simply above historic process has been a disaster for most people who do not fit or wish to conclude their identification within the fervor of nationalism, ethnocentric pride, racial superiority and whatever set of unachievable promises based on “National Identity”.

Within many countries exist the “in groups” versus “out groups” to demarcate the question and category of “belonging”. Hence, when a riot breaks out in Minneapolis or Mexico City or New Delhi, most often the conflict occurs between the above two groups albeit one side is always empowered by the given State, administration, police and even judiciary. “Unhinged tribal thinking” is occurring everywhere, if not based on “National Identity” but also as an outcome of police violence, public riots, domestic militia groups and organized crime, be it in democratic or dictator based nations.

Globally speaking, the problem of representation remains as it was a hundred years ago. But one must add an applause for the national animal, national bird, national anthem and the national morals of the “founding fathers”.

What “National Identity” sidelines is a primary need, to attain a reasonable minimum in respect of human well-being and economic security for all. Never mind the lack of diversity, multiculturalism, humanism and “open society” as emancipated by certain great visionaries of many nations for what seems like eons. The infinite co-mingling of nations, generation of ideas and contradictions, conflicting zones of ideology and interests, drawn together as the “human experience and its knowledge” (Goethe on Weltliteratur). But there is no one single “intellectual state” as the true bond or goal of the modern world. I personally do not care about my “National Identity” and prefer a frontier without race or the unity of everything that is human. Whatever nation however big or small, new or old, colonized or colonizer, cannot provide the entire “spiritual or dialectical order” that is available to all human beings and not caged in or recolonized by renewed myths of identity.

Like we reinterpret Nature for our own survival, we are also compelled to reinterpret every society, native or foreign, past or present, powerful or weak, whatever language or skin color, in order to ensure real political and cultural freedom, unlike this world of “us and them”.

