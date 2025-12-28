the counter-intuitive!

Sobia Q
7d

Great analysis of the Substack dynamics - like all successful social media platforms, it is also compulsive, hence even though for most of us it is probably "a waste of time" logically, it keeps drawing us in - frustrating! Thank you for the mention - it's those things that make it worth it! 😉

Peace2051
7d

It's all great therapy, whether the creators are able to monetize their travails or not, Counter. Journaling has been an institution for centuries (fact check with or without AI?). Yet it is only in recent iterations of the industrial revolution (did we forget that AI is at root an instrument of revolution?) that content creators expect to support themselves with their therapy? The media sage Marshall McLuhan famously claimed that every new media eventually gets the content that it deserves. The heap is the virtual Tower of Babel. Only in this case language programs solve the problem of translation but not the problem of meaning.

