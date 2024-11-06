the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

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Sarah Klepner's avatar
Sarah Klepner
Nov 7, 2024

A tremendous summary of challenges🙏

Extreme weather is providing a material basis for movements of regeneration - check out regeneration.org

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