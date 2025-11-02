Allow me to tell you a story, about an invisible superpower that has possessed consciousness, body and power of all modern human beings. A superpower not specific to any nation, nor is it concerned with life, liberty or happiness. A type of presence and power, that is also unavailable to religion, spirituality and popular culture. Literally behind every popular banner, be it technological, military, economic, political or cultural, as a godly enterprise.

The entire world is a “market” and each one of us on a vertical path of achievement, capital gains and triumph. One that appears like a ladder, akin to a DNA sequence, that every human must climb through their lives. As a matter of so called evolution, the great myths of modernity, and less we disobey and climb off such a ladder, there will be “a war of all, against all”. Is the great Leviathan’s warning!

Progress is the modern divine, and hence self-consciousness expresses itself via enlightenment or science or modern techniques or e…