the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Dec 18

If money is anything... It is satan. LOL!

Why Money is Not in Your Best Interest (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/why-money-is-not-in-your-best-interest

Good piece!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The counter-intuitive 🐿️ and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Counter-Intuitive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture