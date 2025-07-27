the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

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The counter-intuitive 🐿️'s avatar
The counter-intuitive 🐿️
Jul 27, 2025

Many thanks for reading / sharing.

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Crapp
Jul 29, 2025

The 'quick' cursory read is over, the second, in depth read shall forthwith commence in earnest tomorrow morning. As always, you're getting right to the heart of things here. Top.

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