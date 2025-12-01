the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

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Peace2051
Dec 1

Interesting connections which culminate in asking, "Why did the world allow the Genocide in Gaza to happen?" Counter, it's a sign of the depths to which we have sunk.

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