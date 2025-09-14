the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

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Cymposium
Sep 17, 2025

great writeup!

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Peace2051
Sep 14, 2025

Thanks, Counter, for offering a who's who of thoughtful authors to explore the unseemly underbelly of what passes for civilization. It points the way to further investigation at a time when everything in the fire hose of the various media seem designed to distract from root causes.

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