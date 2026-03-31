the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

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Environmental Coffeehouse's avatar
Environmental Coffeehouse
5dEdited

Interestingly last night I was watching influencers tearing apart the whole plastic surgery phenomenon, including the hammer smashing of the face by these freaks, and the sickness of the manosphere!

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Peace2051
Apr 1

Thank you, Counter, for an amazing look at the sociology and psychology of a social phenomenon of which I was mostly unaware. As an aged ex-Hippie I recognized the key concept of alienation, but here it is not just of mainstream society but alienation from yet addiction to social scripts and categorizing and even of alienation from the self. One hopes this is a rite of passage that will lead breakthrough self-actualization. Even before my time there was a concept of "finding one's place in the sun."

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