“What does it mean to have real solidarity with disposable people?” Joy James (2024).

Rebellion is part of a shared devotion, and consequently connects to the struggle of life versus death. Yet death can also be understood as a passage, leading to the “free” or the final outcome of tyranny and terror. Our world is going through a very peculiar epoch, marked by dread, uncertainty, rage, fragmentation and confusion, for which there does not seem to be a title as yet. Is it an “entanglement” of many ideologies, forces, interests and as many consequences?

We can engineer the necessary language, to comprehend the above phenomena, not just as the zeitgeist of our much troubled times but also a unique rupture in history. As “Quantum Entanglement” (Joy James). Her framing of “entanglement” explains how movements come about, as well as shared consciousness and “energetic links”. Is it possible to achieve transformation, through our fear, loathing, fabulation as well as love and solidarity? Maybe or maybe not. As much as individuals act in solidarity, mirroring each other’s struggles and needs, entangled in a shared present and future, even “without guarantees”, there are equally devious and destructive vanguards of misguidance and the anti-revolutionary. The techno-masculine mindset which believes the “human subject is not enclosed or shaped by ideologies alone… It’s an interface.” (Nick Land, Fanged Noumena Volume 1).

“Quantum Entanglement” ties up the key aspects, of what appears to be a global conflict — between the beneficiaries of a failing system (capitalism) and those who have been excluded (as the surplus) or as Joy James and Achille Mbembe address the rebellious potential of a “disposable population”. A war between those who are convinced, that a certain class can continue to rule the planet via technology and or rule-of-tyranny, versus working-class resistance — universal solidarity as “the only real weapon against global and local oppression.” (Fred Hampton, Revolutionary Socialist).

The following story is a synopsis of “Neo-Reactionaries” embracing “inevitable collapse” and the “Neo-Revolutionaries” striving for “open society”.

Dark Enlightenment and Accelerationism. Referred to as "the Cathedral", Neo-reactionaries refer to current liberal society, legacy media, reform based institutions and key figures, akin to a global congress, or worse a “Puritan Church” with “false goals of egalitarianism and democracy” (Mencius Moldbug, 2009) or “the deeper synopsis of the cathedral” (Nick Land, 2004). That such a “Cathedral” is the main accomplice of downfall, of 20th-century western democracy, liberal societies and the overall prospects of western domination. “The decline of the modern state… temporary power wielded by the less abled, by feminism, socialism, by the progressives, by pedophiles in high places, by Marxist intelligentsia and radical reformers…” (Bronze-Age Pervert, 2021). No doubt, that Bronze-Age Pervert is a racist messianic figure, who is most popular with English-speaking disenfranchised white men. The “anti-revolutionary call-to-action… to speed up capitalism's negative tendencies” is the central inspiration of “Dark Enlightenment”. African scholar, Achille Mbembe paraphrases this new imposed reality as the “Age Of Negative Messianism”.

British philosopher Nick Land’s 2013 book, Xenosystems was an explosive discourse, full of “Neo-Reactionary theories and alternatives”. Some folks believed that Land’s view of the future was “pathbreaking and uncompromising” and as the title suggests, pathways that are “utterly alien”. Xenosystems has also been cited as a brilliant “anti-human” analytical approach to the Meta-crisis, detected at the beginning of the this century. Land’s clarification or unraveling is equally warped and subjective — a lens filled with picturesque horror as well as anti-revolutionary tendencies. A truly turbulent displacement (mirror) to “see our current and future realities”. Rightfully, Land rejected the propositions of geopolitical cooperation (of the past) given the current prospects which include possibility of nuclear annihilation, new deadly pathogens, the biosphere crisis (climate change) and the totalitarian outreach of cybernetic technologies. Many folks on the Left, as reactionary, understand the above transition as “Techno-Feudalism” or “Neo-Fascism”. The same Left, cannot imagine anything in terms of a new society — nothing beyond universal techniques and the corresponding technologies.

Circa 2005, Nick Land along with a radical group of thinkers, writers, philanthropists and who experimented in “conceptual production” gave way to Accelerationism. This new and so called “anti-human versus post-human” conundrum came about as a confluence of various streams: of futurism, techno-science, philosophy, mysticism, numerology, complexity theory, singularity and also tons of mediocre science / climate fiction. A bunch of men (predominantly white) were (and still are) convinced that a new phenomena and forces “will accelerate desired tendencies within capitalism at the expense of negative ones, though variants differ greatly as to which tendencies will succeed… and if this will lead beyond capitalism and even dissolution of democracy as we know it.” (Wikipedia, Accelerationism).

Theory can collapse into sorcery and philosophy. Even get entangled with “the rave, cybernetics, amphetamines, sci-fi, and the occult” (About Nick Land). Is utmost to understand that Land has always been “a profoundly pessimistic author, deeply skeptical about the human condition” (Reddit discussion). Is the very reason, a range of messianic figures and tech-billionaires were attracted to Nick Land’s Xenosystems. In essence, cult-leaders on the Right, like Elon Musk, Alex Carp, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison, JD Vance and Donald Trump embraced Land’s futurism or better explained in his “speeding up the auto-destructive power of capitalism” (2012). In Land’s “acceleration of everything” only radical technology-based-alternatives can compel us to confront and overcome the biggest challenges of our age. Land and other Accelerationists offer the same no-brain “Red Pill Versus Blue Pill” binary, as it appeared in the blockbuster movie, The Matrix (1999).

In essence, Land used George Bataille’s “political anti-philosophy” that became the “subaltern culture of the Alt-Right, instead of Bataille’s prospective audience on the Left… underlying currents that lead people towards chaos and dissolution…” (Spike-Art Magazine, 2025). Figures like Nick Land, Curtis Yarvin a.k.a Mencius Moldbug and Bronze-Age Pervert, have persistently framed their world-view akin to the “born again” and supremacists as “strongmen”. Oracles for the MAGA universe? Figures in the “uppermost echelons of power have in common, a penchant for exaggerated masculinity and authoritarianism” (Birgit Sauer). One can tie up dozens of organizations and many “strongmen” in not just America but also in Argentina, Israel, India, Hungary, Turkey, Pakistan, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, etc.

Yet all such “current and future realities” framed as Accelerationism, is aimed at a very small percentage of the human population. The Neo-Reactionary people, that includes new American libertarians, Silicon valley entrepreneurs, doomers, collapse gurus, experts of Artificial Intelligence, even anti-Vaxxers, Incels and more specifically the “xenophobe mindset” nesting inside 1st-world societies (USA, Canada, Australia, UK and Western Europe). For over a decade (1995 - 2010) Nick Land pushed his research under various titles such as “delighted to death” and The Thirst for Annihilation. He identified specific “regulatory and repressive principles of Christian morality” in the ethical system (of Kant) as well as Neo-Reactionary ideas of martyrdom in “the true experience of the sublime”.

The utterly hideous binary of “rapid reform or eminent collapse” appears again and again, specific to western virtues devoted and mainstream Eco-Justice. Parroted regularly by a range of biosphere experts, who in essence opine for the survival of capitalism and their past exuberance, and not entire human society as we know it. First-world anti-revolutionary folks, who prefer “Laughing At Our Self Destruction” or that “humans are wrecking their home planet” (Prof. William Rees). Or worse, the hideous, paranoid, alpha-macho demonization of others, as “leftists are evil scum who castrate children and invite Mexican rapists into the USA to peddle ‘fent’ to your kids “ (Clusterfuck Nation). No irony that this class of men (and some women) living inside settler-colonial enclosures, are tacitly devoted to capitalism and all its world-destruction: who also happen to theorize collapse and the rapid degradation of their enclosures, simply because it makes for “a great surrogate activity”. (Industrial Society And Its Future, Ted Kaczynski).

The underpinning logic or near-divine imposition, comes out as Right-Wing notions of “natural inequality and hierarchy” and then only deals with ways and means, to exert power over all “other people” – and obviously over the state, population growth, law, justice, police, military and all modes of production as well. There is something very “Puritan” behind all such motivation. The way they see it, all relationships involve discipline, subjugation and (the threat of) violence. Accelerationism or Dark Enlightenment, the antagonism to democracy thrives — multiplying on Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram, Reddit, Discord, also via futurist blogs and growing number of Incel Forums. Hilarious lengthy discourses, that suppose governance and bureaucracy should be handed over to Artificial Intelligence, or minerals and materials from other planets will help humanity overcome their needs and current limits — beyond the Kardashev Scale (the energy limits of a given civilization).

Nick Land suffered a breakdown after a period of “fanatical” amphetamine abuse, disappearing from public (2016 - 2018). Eventually Nick Land abandoned the Cybernetic Culture Research Unit (CCRU) and NCRP, and moved to Shanghai, taking up ad-hoc projects with the Jiao Tong University and The Shanghai World-Expo. Land fades into the miasma of geopolitical rupture, forever wars, genocide and ecocide — all accelerating in ways uncontrollable, yet always favor of capitalism and its “world-eating systems” (Against Leviathan, Fredy Perlman). Note the Acceleration of ketamine abuse in the “upper echelons of Silicon Valley”. Note that Nick Land could foresee, the rise of false-messiahs, fascists, xenophobes, conspiracy groups and cult-leaders — regardless if they are situated within liberal or conservative societies.

The phenomena of “acceleration” can also be understood as a bunch of negative feedback loops in motion — violation of human rights and international laws, regime change, fake-news mills, Coup d’état, scaled invasions, private mercenary groups, vigilante units, forced vaccination, illegal deportations and mass incarceration, including all the local devastation taking place, in Gaza, Venezuela, Ukraine, Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, Mali, El Salvador, Philippines, China, Iran and many other parts of the world.

“Double standards” were and still are typical of colonial power and its mainstream discourse. While certain European historians continue to insist that the “philosophy of enlightenment” was coeval to slave trade and the making of several empires, “they seldom concur about the European legacy which denied, its own subjects with darker skin color, the so called democratic rights and opportunities.” (Achille Mbembe, Necropolitics). Imperial powers fostered racism, and they still do via less obvious means. Yet the same folks did claim to “spread civilization”. A striking example of such “double standards” was Thomas Jefferson, the leading author of the ‘American Declaration of Independence’. The document states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”. What is not self-evident nor were all men (or women) ever “equal” because in reality Jefferson was a colonial slave-owner and the white rulers of USA only abolished slavery a century later, after a bloody civil war. Albeit, racism still haunts the USA and it gets only worse with “racial capitalism” and ever higher records of police violence against people-of-color.

As explained by Idris Robinson addressing the George Floyd Uprising as “a working-class mutiny… rioting all night long, the non-peaceful spectacles and the state of emergency cannot be denied… yet the administration will change things just a little, whereby ensuring no real change at all.” Idris trashes neoliberal projects like “Black Faces In High Places” as “elite strategic b*llsh*t that is counter-insurgent and anti-revolutionary”. Improving conditions of life, reducing police violence or access to justice, remains unfulfilled regardless of all the progressive racial politics (spanning decades). Indeed projects like “Black Faces In High Places” much like “Black Lives Matter” are able suck up hundreds of thousands of dollars, as grants and funding — capital that is garnered from the narratives and promises of love, equality and empowerment. Yet all the “radical love” that actually leads to radical risk (and confrontation) is brushed aside — money that rarely goes back into community centers, houses of worship, food banks, schools and most importantly “transformative political education” (Joy James). Black suffering like any suffering is eventually monetized and cleansed, especially within the context of “celebrity activism”.

The liberal class, Left Intelligentsia and the legacy media can also deny the contradictions and reality again and again as mere “conspiracy”. Be it the assassination of some cult-figure like Charlie Kirk or the Epstein Files or the January 6th Insurrection.

“Black masses are consistently told by the Black elite pundits, academics, non-profit leaders or movement specialists to stay in line and follow.” (Idris Robinson). The consistency of such elitism can also be felt in a country like India, where hundreds of upper-caste pundits rally for national identity, racial purity, Hindutva and holy resurrection — the underlying negation of ethnic diversity, that still survives inside India, the “world’s oldest apartheid state.” The masculinity of India, is clearly visible in the record number of crimes committed against women and girls, as well as within Bollywood, in mainstream media and all such authoritarian matters, including national identity.

This downfall of democracy and its “brand liberalism” can be best felt as a decay on many levels of class, gender and across ethnicities. “After decades of progress on the path to gender justice, they’re back in power: men for whom masculinity and authoritarian leadership go hand in hand. This authoritarian masculinity cannot bear strong women or non-binary gender identities – nor democratic societies” (The Chainsaw Men, 2025).

Revving a chainsaw in front of a seated audience makes for a great noisy spectacle, to momentarily fill the spiritual void within the same technological society. “Worthless supplements aimed at the heart of this real society’s unreality.” (Guy Debord, Society Of Spectacle). Affirmations, invocations and “chainsaw spectacles” must fill an environment that is either magical or as toxic. Yet is Vladimir Putin posing bare-chested on a horse any better? An “entire generation of American generals and admirals” were recently ordered to parrot the insane fallacy that ‘our diversity is our strength’. This overtly male version of statesmanship or leadership is not only tragic, but also a ridiculous hallmark of exerting power via “provocative virulent anti-liberalism”.

Like chaos and incoherence, resistance too can emerge from an entanglement. Thus, Quantum Entanglement is a metaphor in Joy James’ Work-Deep Connection. She explains the entanglement at a global scale “like particles that link instantly, link bonds in nature, we can feel the profound connections in human relationships and shared struggles… like a mother sensing a child’s distress or new communal bonds between working-class people regardless of their ethnic differences and innate traditions.” Joy is simply addressing or reviving “Revolutionary Love”. She applies entanglement to “revolutionary love” as a new commitment to ending oppressive systems, such as “anti-Blackness” or even xenophobic violence often instigated by fundamentalist icons and fascist leaders. The bargain is based on Collective Action: “The idea of “entanglement” helps explain how movements form, suggesting that shared consciousness and energetic links enable collective action and resistance, even when individuals are physically separate”. Links that bring together people, based on shared subjectivity — of experience, trauma, even time theft and the “Captive Maternal”. Joy’s worlding, collective trauma, healing and love, has a striking resemblance to Silvia Federici’s Caliban And The Witch — “capital and its power to destroy women’s freedom and autonomy is a historic process stretching hundreds of years”. Underpinned recently by U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese when she was accused as a “Witch”. Her response — “If I am a Witch, and had the powers to cast a spell, I would do so by all means, to end the genocide in Gaza, and for the return of international law in our much troubled world”. The entire class, made of economic, corporate, military and political interests sees Albanese as “a clear threat that must be undermined” (Middle East Eye).

Perspectives by Arab Feminists when placed next to Black Feminists (revolutionary ideas) appear coeval as the “fugitive” and the “rebellious” that is able to define the global perspective of “captivity and resistance”. Better understood as a “new organized resistance” and call-to-action against the murders, rape and disappearances of Black women/girls/trans: interlocking with the battles to stop the murders and disappearance of Indigenous and Arab women/girls and “two-spirit people”.

To highlight this new humanitarian entanglement, in her new book Freedom Is An Inside Job, author Zainab Salbi underscores the emergence of Arab Feminism and local disruptions. The presence of women in war-torn regions and the dream of peace, Salbi emphasizes the mission-at-hand as “we are still missing the stories of women who are keeping life going in the midst of war and genocide”. Colonial capitalism, enslavement, mass rape, mutilation, and denigration of the African / Black are all “shaped by an anti-black world.” (Joy James, Captive Maternal). That “captivity” of the past transformed again and again, and so did the war against the most vulnerable to violence, war, poverty, police, and most often returning to organized captivity. The surge in raids, arrests, detentions and deportations executed by ICE, is probably the best contemporary example one can offer, to highlight Joy James “Captive Maternal”.

Hence, like Salbi, even Joy James asks a very simple question to her fellow Americans. “If you don’t have illusions about your day job and its functions to stabilize (while admonishing excessive violence from) racial capitalism, why would you have illusions about the government and state investment in racial capital?” What appears as a concurring verdict, is “White Supremacist Culture” is a permanent site of predatory consumption, extraction and violation — operating in hundreds of ways and means, that appear benevolent and contradictory, yet eventually serve the larger interest: planetary domination by capitalism. A set of people will always align their solidarity to every need of capitalism, while another set of people will face the consequences and new struggles. Indeed, such struggles remain distinct and also defined (uniqueness) by language, traditions and imposed boundaries. What also disproportionately impacts working-class women are various policies / actions of the state — more broadly what why radical figures and collectives are systematically dismantled by neoliberal populism and “progressive racial politics and the subtle operations of capitalism” (Joy James, The Womb Of Western Theory: Trauma, Time Theft, And The Captive Maternal).

We, the so called “disposable” — collectively speaking, what are we to make of such a “Quantum Entanglement”? Move or fall, stay put or just run away? Breathe or suffocate? Destroy and rebuild? Resist or embrace the entanglement?

Regardless, we wish to live (and care) amid all the hostilities aimed at us and enslaving the mind, life in general and its regeneration. On one hand we are fixated by ever new waves of “Dark Enlightenment” and on the other, a renewed urgency for something “stable and protected”. Our labor, like our motivation, resistance and goodwill, are often “used” to stabilize the very structures that are preying upon us. Particularly our rebels and resisters. All that sustains our collective captivity. Entanglements that are “fueled by fear or love, or loyalty, or subjugation… a mixture of motivations” (Joy James). As people, as cadre, as collective, nomads, or disjointed members, do our contributions seem ephemeral? Tiny sparks and flames firing up “Revolutionary Love” as the ethically imperative — forcing us to "do something" regardless if it is subversive or temporal, destructive or equates to further evolution.

