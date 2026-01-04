the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peace2051's avatar
Peace2051
23m

Your essays are always thought provoking, Counter, although not always comfortable to contemplate. People's self-image, even when evolving, rarely include these labels of various belief groups. It seems to me the tyranny of the majority wants to take away "real" democracy which is commonly understood as one-person-one vote. Perhaps all this is made moot in a world where the acceleration (there's that word again!) of AI and it's use in tailoring messaging can essentially "brainwash" an entire population tainted by ever-higher atmospheric CO2 and that plastic spoon's worth of microplastic that is now ensconced in each of our brains. America becomes a rogue state and no one in America seems to notice or even care. Isn't it time for the 96% of humanity that is not American to figure out a path that is "not that" whatever labels are used to describe it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The counter-intuitive 🐿️ and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Counter-Intuitive · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture