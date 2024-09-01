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Peace2051's avatar
Peace2051
Sep 1, 2024

This is a great explanation of why transhumanism is certainly monstrous but as a concept it is smoke and mirrors to divert attention away from the current state of the world. It's an update to the old concept embodied in the 1961 musical "Stop the World: I Want To Get Off." What a sad attitude that one would prefer to leave physicality for cyberspace. Surely this concept is a surrogate of the immortal soul in which the world has lost all faith.

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Jeff Verge's avatar
Jeff Verge
Sep 2, 2024

Interesting read. I'm just thinking out loud here, pure speculation, but you got me wondering:

Maybe the Transhumanists (one species of what I call Humanist Reductionists (HR...)), know full well they'll never be able to upload anyone's consciousness? What if the real goal, concealed, is to simply convince enough people that it's "real"?

It's not hard to imagine a thin client of a Musk persona say, long after the real Musk is gone, with little men behind a screen operating the controls, They could use that thin client that some people actually believe is a living Musk to issue out marching orders. It wouldn't be necessary that everyone believe it. If enough people believed they'd change the reality of everyone, including everyone who knows it's a sham.

Plausible at least? Sounds like a late sixties star trek plot. I can't think of any examples but no doubt someone has explored this angle before in more depth?

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