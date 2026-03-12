the counter-intuitive!

the counter-intuitive!

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Nigel Southway's avatar
Nigel Southway
Mar 12

The correct comment is ....... so what?... get used to it and get over it.

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2 replies by The counter-intuitive 🐿️ and others
Peace2051's avatar
Peace2051
Mar 12

Yes to your opening questions, Counter. I loved your, "Hence the current epoch should be titled Capitalocene — instead of the prevailing consensus, called the Anthropocene." Many of us are stuck in the assumption that it is human nature itself that is the problem.

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